Suspicious envelopes trigger hazmat response in Woburn, Salisbury, Malden Monday afternoon
Three suspicious envelopes, found in Woburn, Salisbury, and Malden Monday afternoon, have triggered hazmat responses by federal and state officials, according to multiple agencies.
There does not seem to be any threat to the public, according to state fire marshal’s spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth.
The FBI, along with State Police, the state fire marshal’s office, and US postal inspectors were participating in three separate Tier 1 hazmat responses, Mieth said.
A Tier 1 response is the lowest level of response, Mieth said.
The State Police bomb squad was also working on the investigation, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the agency.
The FBI is assisting its state and local partners, said Kristen Setera, an agency spokeswoman.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com