Suspicious envelopes trigger hazmat response in Woburn, Salisbury, Malden Monday afternoon

Three suspicious envelopes, found in Woburn, Salisbury, and Malden Monday afternoon, have triggered hazmat responses by federal and state officials, according to multiple agencies.

There does not seem to be any threat to the public, according to state fire marshal’s spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth.

The FBI, along with State Police, the state fire marshal’s office, and US postal inspectors were participating in three separate Tier 1 hazmat responses, Mieth said.