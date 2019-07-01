N.H. teen injured in fall from boat on Lake Winnipesaukee

A Derry, N.H., teen was injured Friday when he fell from a pontoon boat on Lake Winnipesaukee and was hit by the vessel, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State Police Marine Patrol Communications received a 911 call about 10:42 p.m. about a boating accident near Lakeshore Park in Gilford, State Police said in a statement.

Marine Patrol officers learned at the scene that the 18-year-old from Derry was one of six passengers on a 20-foot boat operated by a 19-year-old man from Stoneham, Mass., according to State Police.