N.H. teen injured in fall from boat on Lake Winnipesaukee
A Derry, N.H., teen was injured Friday when he fell from a pontoon boat on Lake Winnipesaukee and was hit by the vessel, according to New Hampshire State Police.
State Police Marine Patrol Communications received a 911 call about 10:42 p.m. about a boating accident near Lakeshore Park in Gilford, State Police said in a statement.
Marine Patrol officers learned at the scene that the 18-year-old from Derry was one of six passengers on a 20-foot boat operated by a 19-year-old man from Stoneham, Mass., according to State Police.
While the vessel was returning to dock, the Derry teen lost his balance, fell into the lake, and was struck in the leg by the same boat, State Police said. Other passengers helped him back aboard and took him to shore, where Gilford Fire-Rescue evaluated him.
He was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, N.H., for treatment, State Police said.
