In wake of deadly accident, Mass. reveals gaping holes in license suspension procedures

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has failed to act on information sent to it from other states that called for the suspension of some drivers’ licenses, according to preliminary findings from state officials.

Hundreds of people’s licenses have now been suspended as part of an effort to correct the problems.

“We now know that the registry has not been acting on information communicated by other states that in some circumstances should have triggered the suspension of a driver’s license. Actions are already underway to correct these lapses and 630 operators have been suspended to date,” according to a memo from Marie Breen, general counsel of the Department of Transportation, and Jamey Tesler, acting registrar of motor vehicles.