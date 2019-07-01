In wake of deadly accident, Mass. reveals gaping holes in license suspension procedures
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has failed to act on information sent to it from other states that called for the suspension of some drivers’ licenses, according to preliminary findings from state officials.
Hundreds of people’s licenses have now been suspended as part of an effort to correct the problems.
“We now know that the registry has not been acting on information communicated by other states that in some circumstances should have triggered the suspension of a driver’s license. Actions are already underway to correct these lapses and 630 operators have been suspended to date,” according to a memo from Marie Breen, general counsel of the Department of Transportation, and Jamey Tesler, acting registrar of motor vehicles.
The review of RMV procedures came after questions were raised by the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide after crashing into a group of seven motorcycle riders earlier this month in Randolph, N.H.
The head of the Registry of Motor Vehicles has resigned and officials have acknowledged that they should have suspended Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts commercial license after an arrest in Connecticut six weeks before the New Hampshire crash.
“This failure is completely unacceptable to me,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a State House news conference.
“The question becomes, how do we fix this problem and how did the backlog grow to the point it did?” said State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.
The investigation found problems with RMV procedures in handling out-of-state notifications about commercial driver’s licenses and “out-of-state notifications with respect to a far broader category of written, mailed information provided to the Registry by other states with respect to the driver’s license status of Massachusetts-licensed drivers,” the memo said.
