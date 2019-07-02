scorecardresearch

Bear captured and tranquilized in Auburn after wandering through neighborhood

By Sophia Eppolito Globe Correspondent,July 2, 2019, 21 minutes ago
(Auburn Police/Twitter)

A bear was captured and tranquilized in Auburn on Monday after being spotted on Bryn Mawr Avenue wandering around the neighborhood, officials said.

Auburn police chief Andrew Sluckis tweeted a public warning that police were following a bear with the help of Massachusetts Environmental Police Monday morning. Sluckis also asked that people bring their bird feeders inside.

A little before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sluckis tweeted that the bear had been tranquilized and would be relocated to a “large wooden area in the state.”

