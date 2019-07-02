Bear captured and tranquilized in Auburn after wandering through neighborhood
A bear was captured and tranquilized in Auburn on Monday after being spotted on Bryn Mawr Avenue wandering around the neighborhood, officials said.
Auburn police chief Andrew Sluckis tweeted a public warning that police were following a bear with the help of Massachusetts Environmental Police Monday morning. Sluckis also asked that people bring their bird feeders inside.
Chasing this guy around all morning with the Help of the EPO’s he was last seen on Bryn Mawr Ave. Please take in any bird feeders. @AuburnMAPolice @MassStatePolice #wildlife pic.twitter.com/GiOmsneqpM— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 1, 2019
A little before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sluckis tweeted that the bear had been tranquilized and would be relocated to a “large wooden area in the state.”
Bear has been tranquilized and will be relocated in a large wooden area in the state. @AuburnMAPolice @auburnmassfire #HappyEnding pic.twitter.com/llNmD6qATJ— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 1, 2019
