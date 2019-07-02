Regular service resumed on MBTA’s Green Line trains to Cleveland Circle
The MBTA restarted regular service on the Green Line that travels between North Station and Cleveland Circle around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the T tweeted that a train developed a “mechanical problem” near the Dean Road stop on Beacon Street in Brookline and that delays up to 15 minutes were expected.
By 10 a.m., the T reported the problem had been resolved and regular service resumed.
No further information is currently available.
