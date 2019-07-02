Endangered piping plovers hatch in Boston for the first time in decades

“The piping plover is like a reward Mother Nature gives you when you keep it clean,” del Solar said, referring to the environmental cleanup of Boston Harbor over the past few decades.

For the past week, before he has wriggled into his wetsuit for his daily mile-long swim, the 67-year-old wildlife photographer has scanned a roped-off section of the beach for four baby piping plovers.

Eduardo del Solar has been coming to the L Street Beach in South Boston for 30 years, but this year has been different.

The birds, which hatched around May 20, are making a historic return to Boston. They’re the first to hatch within city limits since at least 1986, and possibly in the past few centuries, said Katharine Parsons, director of Mass Audubon’s Coastal Waterbird Program.

State officials said that robust conservation efforts over the past three decades because the birds were declared an endangered species, have paid off. The population of piping plovers across Massachusetts has risen from 140 pairs to 700.

Parsons said because plovers are likely to nest in the area where they hatched, and nearby beaches such as Revere, Winthrop, Nahant, and Nantasket have become “very productive” nesting spots in recent years, it is natural that they would move into Boston next.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing neighborhood, these four new tenants — only a few inches tall — are hardly at risk of displacing longtime residents. In fact, some beachgoers have not noticed their new neighbors, whose pale gray-brown plumage blends into the sandy landscape.

On a sunny Friday, Michael Kelly, 37, was too focused on playing soccer with his three young sons to notice the 500-square-foot fenced enclosure on the 0.4-square-mile beach.

“I didn’t really know anything about them,” he said, referring to the baby birds.

Other regulars on the members-only city beach, which was sparsely populated at around midday, were fond of the birds. Eddie Adams, 77, who noted he was a National Geographic fan, said he was excited to watch the plovers through his binoculars.

“I’m afraid to go over there because I don’t want to startle them,” the retired schoolteacher said.

“They picked a good neighborhood,” Adams added. “How can you beat it? The Atlantic Ocean is right in front of you.”



Parsons said Mass Audubon has monitored a pair of breeding birds who have eyed this beach for several years but had not been able to hatch eggs until this year. Last year, their eggs were washed away. It is highly likely the same pair hatched the eggs this year. In addition to this pair, the only record of another breeding pair in the city in recent decades is of one on Lovells Island in the harbor, in 2016, but their eggs never hatched.

“It’s really exciting that there’s wildlife within city limits,” Parsons said. “It’s not limited to people who can get out to the wild beaches.”

The birds, which sport a short yellow-orange bill and black streaks, grow to about 6 inches. Females lay clutches of four eggs in shallow nests on coastal beaches along the Atlantic Coast, from Newfoundland to North Carolina, in late March and April. The birds migrate south, starting in late July. Massachusetts is home to the largest population of breeding pairs on the Atlantic coast.

Of the 180 Massachusetts beaches where Mass Audubon protects piping plovers, about 120 have active nesting sites each year. Only about 40 percent of the eggs hatch. The others are washed away or discovered by predators.

The birds sharply declined in numbers because of increased development, human disturbance, and predators. Declared a federally endangered and threatened species in 1986, they are also protected under state law.

Until about a century ago, the birds were hunted. Now, the danger comes from beachgoers who accidentally crush eggs or chicks, which run or lay motionless when threatened. To prevent that, there is a recommended 50-yard radius of fencing around the nest, Parsons said. The enclosures are often smaller, though, because most beaches are not that big and the birds can be more tolerant of disturbance.

The success in protecting the birds has not been without its challenges. Conflict sometimes arises when beaches, or parts of them, are closed to protect these small birds.

“It’s definitely a conundrum when you’ve got lots of people coming out on the beach at a time that’s critical for these birds,” said Marion Larson, a spokeswoman for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. In one instance, she recalled, tensions ran so high that some angry beachgoers burned one of the state agency’s biologists in effigy.

So far, the reception has been much kinder at L Street Beach.

Bill Fontana, who was enjoying a beachside watermelon, quipped, “I was thinking about cooking [the birds] up, but somebody said not to.”