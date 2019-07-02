EPA prosecutions decline sharply, especially in New England

Of those referrals, none were made in New England.

The EPA made only 166 referrals to the Justice Department for prosecution in 2018, the lowest total in 30 years and fewer than half the referrals made in 2012, according to figures obtained by the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, an advocacy group based in Massachusetts.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, as well as its regional arm in New England, has sharply reduced the number of cases it has prosecuted for those violating federal environmental laws, according to a new analysis of the agency’s enforcement.

The first seven months of 2019 have resulted in 102 referrals, setting a pace for a 25-year low, according to the group. There have been just two referrals made in New England over that time.

Moreover, the 78 pollution cases that the Justice Department prosecuted in 2018 were the fewest since 1994, and half as many as it brought in 2013, the group found. So far this year, the department has prosecuted just 36 cases, putting it on track for the fewest cases ever prosecuted.

And the 62 convictions the department won in 2018 were the lowest total since 1995, and less than half the number won in 2014, the group said. The department has won just 39 convictions in the first half of the year.

“These enforcement numbers are alarming and likely to get worse,” Tim Whitehouse, a former EPA enforcement attorney, said in a statement provided by the group.

Fewer referrals for prosecution likely mean fewer prosecutions and convictions in the coming years, he said.

“If pollution enforcement is viewed as a pipeline, under Trump the intake valve is being shut close,” he said.

EPA officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Cuts to environmental enforcement are familiar to residents of Massachusetts. In recent years, the state Department of Environmental Protection’s enforcement of air and water quality rules fell sharply, as the agency’s workforce shrunk by nearly a third.

Between 2006 and 2016, enforcement actions for serious violations of environmental laws in Massachusetts fell by more than half, as inspections also declined. Fines collected from violators plummeted during the same period by nearly 75 percent, according to a Globe review of state records.

The lack of federal enforcement of environmental laws comes as the number of agents at the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division remains below the 200 that are required by the 1990 US Pollution Prosecution Act, said Kyla Bennett, the group’s science policy director and an attorney formerly with the EPA.

“Not only are there fewer pollution cops on the beat, but, under new policies, Trump appointees make the call on whether criminal cases go forward,” she said.

EPA officials now offer corporate polluters help in returning to compliance before penalizing them, she said.

“Corporate friends of this administration carry a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card in their back pockets,” she said.

David Abel can be reached at dabel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.