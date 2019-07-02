Fireworks severely injure Taunton resident, cause fire
An unidentified person was severely injured in Taunton Tuesday evening after attempting to ignite illegal fireworks, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services said.
The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a call for a major injury and a structure fire on Middleboro Avenue, she said.
“An illegal firework display went awry,” Jennifer Mieth, the spokeswoman, said in a phone interview. “All fireworks by private citizens are illegal, and this is why.”
