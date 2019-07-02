scorecardresearch

Fireworks severely injure Taunton resident, cause fire

By Cynthia Fernandez Globe Correspondent,July 3, 2019, 43 minutes ago

An unidentified person was severely injured in Taunton Tuesday evening after attempting to ignite illegal fireworks, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services said.

The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a call for a major injury and a structure fire on Middleboro Avenue, she said.

“An illegal firework display went awry,” Jennifer Mieth, the spokeswoman, said in a phone interview. “All fireworks by private citizens are illegal, and this is why.”

