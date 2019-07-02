First two great white sharks of the season tagged in Cape Cod Bay
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has tagged its first two great white sharks of the season in Cape Cod Bay, according to a tweet the organization posted Monday afternoon.
At least 11 white sharks were spotted and two were tagged by Greg Skomal, senior fisheries scientist with the state Division of Marine fisheries.
All of the sharks were on Billingsgate Shoal.
The two sharks that were tagged were 9 feet and 10 feet long.
Skomal’s work with the conservancy is expanding into Cape Cod Bay this year, following frequent reports last year of sharks snagging fish caught by passengers on charter boats.
Advertisement
In the past, experts have mostly focused on shark activity in the Outer Cape.
The conservancy also tweeted a video of its research team tagging one of the sharks.
As a member of the team tags a shark, a woman behind the camera says “Alright! First one in Cape Cod Bay!”
The research team was out on Cape Cod Bay today for the second time this season. At least 11 white sharks were spotted and Dr. Greg Skomal of @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged two (9ft and 10ft). pic.twitter.com/aHfS03iBr1— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 1, 2019
Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.