Haverhill registered nurse charged with diluting patients’ morphine

A Haverhill registered nurse has been indicted on a drug diversion charge for allegedly tampering with patients’ morphine prescriptions, the US attorney for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement Tuesday.

Brianna Duffy, 32, was indicted in federal court in Boston on one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud or deception, officials said.

Duffy allegedly diluted an 89-year-old hospice patient’s morphine sulfate prescription with another liquid during March 2019 while working as a registered nurse at Hunt Nursing and Rehab in Danvers, officials said.