Haverhill registered nurse charged with diluting patients’ morphine
A Haverhill registered nurse has been indicted on a drug diversion charge for allegedly tampering with patients’ morphine prescriptions, the US attorney for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement Tuesday.
Brianna Duffy, 32, was indicted in federal court in Boston on one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud or deception, officials said.
Duffy allegedly diluted an 89-year-old hospice patient’s morphine sulfate prescription with another liquid during March 2019 while working as a registered nurse at Hunt Nursing and Rehab in Danvers, officials said.
The diluted drug caused the patient to suffer unnecessary pain, they said.
Duffy also allegedly diverted morphine from two bottles prescribed to a 68-year-old patient from December 2016 to July 2017 while working as a registered nurse at Maplewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Amesbury, officials said. Duffy then allegedly diluted the remaining morphine, they said.
In July 2017, Duffy tested positive for morphine, officials said.
The charges have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison,three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, officials said.
