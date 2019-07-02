Lockdown at Air National Guard facility at Portsmouth, N.H., airport lifted
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - The Air National Guard facility at Portsmouth International Airport lifted a lockdown that was launched after someone reported hearing what they believed to be gunshots at one building on the sprawling facility.
The lockdown began around 11:30 a.m. and was lifted around 12:40 p.m. after base security, State and local police determined no public safety threat was present, the New Hampshire National Guard tweeted around 1:15 p.m.
“At approximately 11:30 a.m., we received multiple reports that noises sounding like gunfire were heard in Building 100 on base,’’ the agency tweeted. “Base security along with state and local law enforcement responded on scene. After a thorough search, they determined there were no threats.”
Officials said the lockdown was triggered out of an abundance of caution.
“The base was previously on lockdown as we treated the incident with extreme precaution, and the utmost safety of our community in mind,’’ the agency tweeted.
The incident remains under investigation.
The lockdown took place close in time to when Vice President Michael Pence abruptly cancelled a visit to New Hampshire. However, officials said, Pence was scheduled to land at the Manchester, NH airport, not Pease.
