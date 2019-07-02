Man allegedly drove his car into a Rockland pond

The man allegedly hit a fence in the nearby Spring Lake Cemetery before driving his car into the pond, Rockland Police Lieutenant Nicholas Zeoli said.

At around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rockland police responded to a report of a car submerged in Studleys Pond off of Market Street. The pond is known locally as Reed’s Pond, police said in a statement.

A 32-year-old Malden man allegedly drove his car into a pond Tuesday morning after hitting a fence in a nearby cemetery, Rockland police said.

“It looks like he drove ... into a fence, backed up, and then put his vehicle in motion and went into the pond,” Zeoli said, adding that the vehicle was in drive when it was discovered.

While the incident is still under investigation, Zeoli said said in a telephone interview he believed the act was intentional.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a fully submerged Honda Accord. “When we got the call, they arrived, found the vehicle,” Zeoli said. “The people who called it in described the man. Officers searched the area.”

A team of divers from Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team was also called because officers were unsure if anyone was in the vehicle. When it was determined that the car was empty, a tow truck was used to pull the car from the pond, police said.

The man remained in the area, police said, and was found on Plain Street. He was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“From some of the comments he was making to the officers, some of the language he was using, the officers decided he would benefit from that,” Zeoli said.

An initial evidence uncovered no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement. Police did not release the man’s name.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.