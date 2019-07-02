Man, son rescued from Mount Whiteface in N.H. after leg injury
A man who had suffered a severe leg injury and his son were rescued Monday afternoon on Mount Whiteface in New Hampshire, the state’s Fish and Game Department said Tuesday.
Ashish Shah, 50, of North Andover, injured his leg on Rollins Trail while hiking down the mountain’s summit with his son, Anant Shah, authorities said in a statement.
The younger Shah called authorities after his father’s critical injury prevented him from putting weight on his foot, according to the statement.
Firefighters from nine towns, including Sandwich, Tamworth, Moultonborough, and Holderness, responded to the call, along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the US Forest Service and Conservation Department, officials said.
Advertisement
Forty-three people participated in the search, and shortly after 4 p.m. rescuers reached Shah and determined that he had to be placed in a rescue litter, a type of stretcher or basket, and carried down the summit.
The pair were more than 4 1/2 miles from the trailhead when Shah became injured, authorities said.
Shah was transported to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.