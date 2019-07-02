Man, son rescued from Mount Whiteface in N.H. after leg injury

A man who had suffered a severe leg injury and his son were rescued Monday afternoon on Mount Whiteface in New Hampshire, the state’s Fish and Game Department said Tuesday.

Ashish Shah, 50, of North Andover, injured his leg on Rollins Trail while hiking down the mountain’s summit with his son, Anant Shah, authorities said in a statement.

The younger Shah called authorities after his father’s critical injury prevented him from putting weight on his foot, according to the statement.