Methuen police searching for two suspects in gas station robbery

Methuen police are investigating a breaking and entering at 214 Haverhill St. around 3 a.m on June 28, the department said in statements posted to social media Tuesday.

Two male suspects can be seen on security footage stealing cash registers and lottery tickets from the Mobil gas station, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the business after a motion alarm sounded, Methuen police said. There they discovered the front door had been forced open.