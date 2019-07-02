Methuen police searching for two suspects in gas station robbery
Methuen police are investigating a breaking and entering at 214 Haverhill St. around 3 a.m on June 28, the department said in statements posted to social media Tuesday.
Two male suspects can be seen on security footage stealing cash registers and lottery tickets from the Mobil gas station, officials said.
Officers were dispatched to the business after a motion alarm sounded, Methuen police said. There they discovered the front door had been forced open.
The two suspects in the video are also allegedly responsible for other business break-ins around the Lawrence and Haverhill area, officials said.
Security video obtained by police has been released to the public, and the department hopes to receive help in locating the suspects, officials said. Anyone with information can contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.
