Organizer of ‘Straight Pride Parade’ says he’s received death threats

Hugo is the president of Super Happy Fun America, the entity planning the parade. Its slogan is “It’s great to be straight.”

“These guys are getting more and more violent everyday. . . . They are trying to get us fired,” said John Hugo, 55, of Woburn, in a phone interview.

The lead organizer of the proposed “ Straight Pride Parade ” in Boston said Tuesday that he and other planners have received death threats and calls to their workplaces from a “domestic terrorist group” — Antifa, a confrontational, loose-knit anti-fascist movement.

“We are not anti-gay; we have a gay ambassador,” Hugo said. “We just want to have a parade with our straight friends and allies.”

The group’s website calls heterosexuals “an oppressed majority” that has “languished in the shadows for decades.” The organization also wants the letter “S” to be added to the acronym LGBTQ, which represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

Super Happy Fun America announced early last month its intent to hold a parade that would follow the same route as the Boston Pride Parade from Copley Square to City Hally Plaza.

The “Straight Pride Parade” was approved by Boston officials and is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Several of its organizers have recently received envelopes filled with glitter and what the group described in a statement as “ominous letters.” Hugo admitted he doesn’t know the content of the letters he or his cohorts received.

“Just because it wasn’t a real bomb doesn’t mean it wasn’t a real threat,” he said.

As of Tuesday evening, five envelopes had been sent in response to the parade, according to Hugo. No hazardous materials have been found in any envelopes sent to organizers, nor to a similar letter sent to Boston City Hall, officials said Monday.

Boston police have not said whether they believe the envelopes the organizers received were sent by Antifa.

