Protesters shut down traffic in Boston over detention centers

“When we grew up hearing the words ‘never again,’ it’s referring to a moment like this,” said Michaela Caplan, 23, one of the organizers of the event.

Many wore prayer shawls and head coverings, drawing on lessons learned in Hebrew school and from relatives who survived the Holocaust to urge the Trump administration to “close the camps.”

More than 1,000 Jewish activists and others shut down traffic in the heart of the city during rush hour Tuesday evening, chanting, singing, and drumming to protest immigrant detention in the city and across the country.

She wore a Jewish star necklace and like many other attendees said she had been moved to protest because of her family’s history: Her grandmother survived Auschwitz but lost more than 30 family members to the Nazi genocide.

“The Holocaust did not just appear on the map. It was years of dehumanization, years of violent rhetoric, years of communities being denied basic rights,” Caplan said.

The protest was planned by a loosely connected group of Jewish activists who organized under the phrase “Never Again,” a watchword against genocide after the Holocaust. An associated group of activists were arrested outside of an ICE detention center in New Jersey on Sunday. Both actions are part of a nationwide push by young Jews to protest immigrant detention in part by invoking a collective memory of Jewish suffering.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has referred to the border camps for migrants on the Southern border as concentration camps, helping to stoke a national conversation about whether it is legitimate to use the terminology of the genocide to refer to conditions along the border and in immigrant detention centers around the country.

The rally began at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Congress Street and was scheduled to end at the South Bay House of Correction, where 177 men and women in ICE custody are detained, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

South Bay is one of four facilities in the state that has contracts with ICE, said Laura Rotolo, an attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts. The jail gets a daily rate of $90 from the federal government for each detainee.

Rotolo said the majority of people who are detained there by ICE probably do not have a criminal record, and are either waiting to see an immigration judge to appeal deportation or have lost their cases and are waiting to be deported.

Zoe Greenberg Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed.