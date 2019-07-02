Quincy bank robber and accomplice surrender after negotiation

Quincy Police tracked the man and woman to an apartment building on Loring Street. The residence is one mile from the bank.

A man entered TD Bank on Adams Street in Quincy at 11 a.m., Quincy Police said in a tweet. He passed a note, alluded to a gun, and left the bank with money, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan told reporters at the scene. The man fled with his girlfriend, Keenan said, but he would not say how they got away.

A SWAT team arrested a man and woman in connection with a Quincy bank robbery who fled to a nearby home, officials said.

Advertisement

“We had information that they were at the address on Loring Street based on investigative leads a detective received,” Quincy Police Detective Sgt. Karyn Barkas said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Officers surrounded the home while a SWAT team entered the residence because the man alluded to having a weapon in his possession, Barkas said.

“[Hostage negotiators] made contact with people inside the house and they spoke with them and the two suspects surrendered peacefully,” Keenan said.

The pair arrived at the home before 11:30 a.m. and were arrested before 12:45 p.m., Quincy Capt. John Dougan said in a telephone interview Tuesday. The man was charged with bank robbery and armed robbery and the woman was charged with accessory after the fact, Keenan said. Quincy Police were applying for a search warrant on the Loring Street home to obtain evidence of the robbery, he said.

The woman is a resident of the home and the man stays there with her, although it is unclear if he is a permanent resident, Barkas said. Four people were evacuated from the home across the street during the negotiations, Keenan said.

“They would’ve been in harm’s way if things went differently,” Keenan said.

Advertisement

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.