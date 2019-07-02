Report backs Governor Baker tying strings to new education dollars

Judicious use of public dollars is paramount, the report warns, because the state faces another looming financial crisis: the unfunded liability for the teacher retirement systems, which collectively amount to $27 billion. The report faulted lawmakers for setting up a payment schedule that leaves way too much debt for the later years.

“Some additional tweaking [of the funding formula] is warranted, but the fact remains that wholesale changes are not in order,” according to the report by the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank that has produced research supportive of such educational ideas as school choice and standardized testing.

Governor Charlie Baker’s proposal to overhaul state education aid would provide enough money to reduce the spending inequities between affluent and poor districts and takes appropriate steps to tie that money to specific efforts to boost student achievement, according to a report released Tuesday morning.

The report, “The Next Chapter of Education Funding in Massachusetts,” comes as the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee is drafting a consensus bill that aims to resolve a more than $1 billion divide between Baker’s proposal and another called the Promise Act, which is favored by the teacher unions and many other education advocates. A bill could be released soon.

All the legislative efforts aim to address a stark reality: Many former industrial cities and towns are barely spending at or above the state’s minimum requirements on public education, while many well-to-do suburbs greatly exceed the minimum amounts. The main culprit is a state funding formula that has failed to keep pace with inflation, causing inequities in spending to widen as communities with the financial wherewithal can make up the difference and then some.

The Pioneer report reiterates that point, noting that Cambridge — a national hub for the bio-tech industry — spent $25,929 per student in local funds in 2018, while places like Lawrence, New Bedford, Brockton, and Springfield, each provided less than $3,000 per pupil in local dollars.

Even after factoring in state aid, those communities, where state dollars covered most of their educational expenses, still spent about half as much per student as Cambridge did.

The report ultimately concluded that Baker’s proposal would offer enough relief to these communities, while the Promise Act and other school-funding bills “are more than [what] is necessary to effectively update the formula.”

Jamie Gass, a coauthor of the report and director of Pioneer’s Center for School Reform, said “the conversation around money in exchange for accountabilty is not as robust as it should be.”

Tom Birmingham, who was Senate president when the Legislature passed the 1993 Education Reform Act and is now a senior education fellow at Pioneer, said the state can’t simply give districts more money without any reforms in exchange. He noted while the Education Reform Act pumped billions of dollars into local schools, it also created state academic standards in nearly all subjects and a standardized testing system to judge school performance.

“The big bargain [in ’93] was money plus reforms, and that is the template we would liked used today,” he said. “If we miss the opportunity to attach reforms to increased spending, then we will squander a major opportunity to improve our public schools.”

Many groups supporting the Promise Act, which does not create additional mandates on districts, argue the state is already asking too much of districts and the money under debate is owed to districts to make up for inflation.

In raising the pension issue, the report in no way suggests that teachers should get less money in retirement and instead calls on the state to stop deferring the unfunded liabilities.

“This is about making sure the state is giving enough money to maintain the teacher pension systems,” said Gregory Sullivan, a former state inspector general who also coauthored the report, in an interview. “The state has been pushing big payments out into the future in a way that is not realistic.”

The report includes several recommendations on the kinds of reforms that should be tied to additional state dollars. For districts that receive more than half of their school funding from the state, the report advocates for state education leaders to gain the power to appoint the majority of its school committee members — likely a controversial move in a state that highly covets local control.

The report also calls for putting more districts into state receivership, establishing state-approved approaches to turn around the failing performance of individuals schools, creating an independent agency to audit school district performance, carrying through a 1993 Education Reform provision that mandated the the development of a tenth-grade history test that students would need to pass to graduate, increasing facility aid for charter schools, and fully fund and expand programs like regional vocational schools and METCO, a voluntary school-integration program.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.