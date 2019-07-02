Cape Cod’s Marconi Beach closed to swimmers after shark spotted off the coast

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was closed to swimmers Tuesday afternoon after a great white shark was spotted offshore, officials said.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy notified users of the Sharktivity app around 12:15 p.m. that a shark was spotted about 40 yards off the Cape Cod beach. The beach was closed to swimmers as of 1:15 p.m., said an official from the Cape Cod National Seashore who declined to give his name.