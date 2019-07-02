The worst time to travel for July Fourth weekend? Friday, according to AAA
Looking to avoid hitting Fourth of July traffic this week? You should avoid driving in the Boston area Friday, according to AAA.
The auto association said Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. would be the worst time to drive in the Boston area, as holiday travelers mix with commuters.
AAA expects a record 49 million people will travel for the holiday, with the vast majority going by car. In Massachusetts, AAA expects just over 1 million people to hit the road.
Of course, thanks to Boston’s legendary traffic backups, those traveling on other days of the week aren’t exactly in the clear.
“We expect Wednesday afternoon and evening to be extremely busy, and we also anticipate significant backups on Sunday afternoon and evening, especially on the Cape Cod bridges,” said Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs for AAA Northeast.
Where are all these drivers going? Unsurprisingly, top destinations in the Boston area include beaches, parks, and campgrounds, according to Waze.
In 2018, the navigation app reported a 270 percent increase in navigation to beaches on July Fourth compared with other Wednesdays that month. There was a 77 percent increase in navigation to parks, and a 57 percent spike to campgrounds.
The weather for the July Fourth weekend looks picturesque, with lots of sun, warm temperatures and moderate humidity, according to meteorologist Dave Epstein.