The worst time to travel for July Fourth weekend? Friday, according to AAA

Looking to avoid hitting Fourth of July traffic this week? You should avoid driving in the Boston area Friday, according to AAA.

The auto association said Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. would be the worst time to drive in the Boston area, as holiday travelers mix with commuters.

AAA expects a record 49 million people will travel for the holiday, with the vast majority going by car. In Massachusetts, AAA expects just over 1 million people to hit the road.