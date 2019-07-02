Two men arrested during drug raid in Lynn apartment; 55 grams of heroin found in sneaker
A sneaker filled with 55 grams of heroin was discovered inside a Lynn apartment early Tuesday morning during a drug raid that resulted in the arrest of two men, State Police said.
Irvine McConney Jr., 22, and Alex Poisson, 18, were charged with trafficking a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, State Police said in a statement.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, State Police and Lynn police executed a search warrant at an apartment at 21 Beacon Hill Ave. in Lynn as part of an ongoing investigation, Lynn police Lieutenant Mike Kmiec said.
A Lynn police sergeant then found a plastic bag filled with 55 grams of suspected heroin inside the sneaker while searching a bedroom in the apartment, State Police said. The sergeant also discovered 14 grams of suspected cocaine, 183 grams of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia “consistent with items used in drug sales,” including a digital scale, knife, and box of plastic sandwich bags, State Police said.
McConney and Poisson were set to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.
