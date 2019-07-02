Two men arrested during drug raid in Lynn apartment; 55 grams of heroin found in sneaker

A sneaker filled with 55 grams of heroin was discovered inside a Lynn apartment early Tuesday morning during a drug raid that resulted in the arrest of two men, State Police said.

Irvine McConney Jr., 22, and Alex Poisson, 18, were charged with trafficking a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, State Police said in a statement.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, State Police and Lynn police executed a search warrant at an apartment at 21 Beacon Hill Ave. in Lynn as part of an ongoing investigation, Lynn police Lieutenant Mike Kmiec said.