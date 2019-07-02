Woburn dog attacked and killed by two coyotes

“She was on the run for five seconds before I heard this unbelievable screeching and noises,” McDonald said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “They were both on top of her, and I tried to hit them off with a baseball bat, but it was too late. The damage had been done.”

Paul McDonald of Woburn let his dog into his backyard on Valley Road at 5:15 a.m. Monday to use the bathroom when it was ambushed by the coyotes, he said.

A 16-year-old Jack Russell Terrier was attacked by two coyotes in Woburn Monday morning and later died, officials said.

The dog was put down at Woburn Animal Hospital, McDonald said.

“She had bite marks, internal injuries, and her back legs were paralyzed. It was a tough day yesterday,” McDonald said.

McDonald’s home is just down the road from Horn Pond Recreation Area, a 100-acre park.

Coyotes are generally nocturnal, according to the MSPCA, but are more active during the daytime in the summer when they are searching for food to feed their young. Coyotes are becoming increasingly drawn to urban and suburban neighborhoods, like Valley Road in Woburn, as humans encroach on their habitat, the MSPCA wrote.

Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said the city has not had a lot of coyote attacks this year, but pets should not be left unattended.

“The bottom line is if the owner is with the pet, it’s less likely to be attacked by a coyote. They can be aggressive this time of year, especially in the area of a den,” Rufo said.

