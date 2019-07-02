Worcester man is suspect in Salisbury break-ins

A 60-year-old Worcester man is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Newburyport District Court following two residential break-ins in Salisbury, local police said in a statement Tuesday.

John T. Hughes was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be arraigned on charges of breaking and entering and larceny for one of the two burglaries, Salisbury police said.

Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a reported break-in on Pike Street and found that money had been stolen from the home, police said.