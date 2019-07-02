Worcester man is suspect in Salisbury break-ins
A 60-year-old Worcester man is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Newburyport District Court following two residential break-ins in Salisbury, local police said in a statement Tuesday.
John T. Hughes was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be arraigned on charges of breaking and entering and larceny for one of the two burglaries, Salisbury police said.
Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a reported break-in on Pike Street and found that money had been stolen from the home, police said.
Less than an hour later, they were called to 17 Main Street for a report of a suspicious male hiding in the area and found Hughes there, allegedly wearing clothing that matched the description of the suspect in the Pike Street break-in, police said.
The Main Street residents reported $2,400 in cash stolen, and Hughes had more than $2,400 at the time of his arrest, officials said. The police also matched shirt buttons from the bathroom floor to Hughes’ clothing, officials said.
Hughes is also a person of interest in the Pike Street break-in, and evidence on his boots connects him to the incident, police said. Hughes is being held on bail.
