18-year-old Medford man drowns in Upper Mystic Lake in Medford; no foul play suspected

No foul play is suspected in the drowning of an 18-year-old man whose body was recovered from Upper Mystic Lake in Medford Monday evening, officials said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man could not swim and that he appeared to be distressed before going under the water’s surface, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

State Police, Medford police, and Tufts University Police responded to Mystic Valley Parkway near the Tufts sailing pavilion for a possible drowning just after 8 p.m., Ryan said.