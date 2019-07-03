On fifth anniversary of murder, Cambridge police seek public’s help
Cambridge police are seeking the public’s help as they continue to probe a fatal shooting that took the life of a 22-year-old man on Windsor Street five years ago.
On July 3, 2014, Kensley David suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe that the incident was not random.
On Wednesday, the fifth anniversary of David’s murder, Cambridge police in a tweet encouraged anyone with any information about the slaying to call 617-349-3121.
