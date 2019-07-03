Brighton apartment complex evacuated after major water leak

15 North Beacon Street apartment complex in Brighton. (Boston Fire Department)

Boston firefighters evacuated a high-rise in Brighton early Wednesday morning after a water leak in the apartment complex caused “major” damage to the building, according to Boston fire officials.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to a water leak on the fifth floor of a 10-story apartment building at 15 North Beacon Street in Brighton. Firefighters turned the water off but because of the damages were forced to evacuate the building, officials said.