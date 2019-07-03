Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter dies at 62

Carpenter was 62 and the father of six children.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter spoke in front of a statue of boxer Rocky Marciano in 2018.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately known and Brockton officials did not immediately return telephone calls seeking information.

Marion Farwell, the wife of City Councilor Winthrop Farwell, said her husband was notified of Carpenter’s death Wednesday morning.

“It’s just a very sad day,’’ Marion Farwell said.

Carpenter on June 20 posted a picture on his Facebook account showing him as he took out nomination papers to run for re-election. He was in his fifth year in office, according to his on-line biography posted on the city webpage.

Carpenter tweeted from his mayoral Twitter account around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday about how much he enjoyed listening to Don Orsillo call a game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres a few nights ago.

“Watched (listened) to @DonOrsillocall of Giants/Padres on @MLBNetworka couple of nights ago. Reminded me how great Don & @Jerry_Remywere together,’’ he tweeted. “Don, Congrats on your Emmy! @SethLivingstone @GFarley_ent @TonyMassarotti.”

