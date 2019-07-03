Cardinal O’Malley to stay on after formally offering resignation to pope

Church law requires bishops to submit resignations when they turn 75, and Saturday was O’Malley’s birthday, Donilon explained, but it is commonplace for bishops to continue working several more years before retiring.

“The pope looked at him and said, ‘I think we’ll keep you there for a few more years,’ ” said Terry Donilon, the spokesman, in a phone interview. “The cardinal is really quite touched by the pope’s confidence in him, and his support.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley offered his resignation to Pope Francis over the weekend, but don’t worry — the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston won’t be leaving his adopted hometown anytime soon, a spokesman for the archdiocese said Wednesday.

Many bishops just send in their resignation letter, and they don’t necessarily receive a response from the Vatican, he said. But O’Malley was in Rome last week for meetings, and he had the opportunity to present his papers directly to the pontiff (who is 82).

O’Malley has set no timetable for stepping down, Donilon said.

“He really enjoys being home in Boston,” the spokesman said. “He travels to Rome for these meetings, and he travels the world for the mission of the church, but he just likes being in Boston. It’s good for the diocese, it’s good for the priests, to know he’s going to be here for a while.”

For the archdiocese’s episcopal motto, he pointed out, O’Malley selected the Latin phrase, “Quodcumque dixerit facite,” which translates to, “Do whatever he says,” and derives from an instruction the Virgin Mary gave to servants at the wedding feast at Cana.

O’Malley’s policy, Donilon said, is to do “whatever God asks of him and whatever the pope requests of him.”

“He understands the important role that the archbishop of Boston plays in the community, but also in the United States,” Donilon said. And, he added, O’Malley’s work here isn’t finished.

“He has done a remarkable job helping to heal and rebuild the archdiocese, and I think there’s a lot more still to do,” he said.

Donilon pointed out that the cardinal’s 16 years in Boston are longer than his previous appointments as bishop of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, of Fall River, and of Palm Beach, Fla. He said O’Malley often remarks that without the work of the priests and laity across the archdiocese, he wouldn’t be able to do his job.

“He loves being archbishop of Boston, and living in Boston, and working with the people across the diocese, so I think he’s quite pleased that the pope wants him to stay on,” Donilon said.

O’Malley was also moved, he said, when he learned that friends and supporters had taken out a full-page advertisement in the Sunday Boston Globe to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The cardinal got wind of the ad early and called Donilon from Rome late Saturday night, he said.

“I’m really touched by this,” O’Malley said, according to Donilon. “This is really quite a nice gesture.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.