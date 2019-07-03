Celebrate July 4th with one of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence

While the Declaration is displayed on a regular basis in the museum’s Treasures Gallery, several other documents will be pulled from the archives Thursday to enhance the exhibit for Independence Day.

The document signed by John Hancock is one of only 14 copies that were made after the signing. Hancock himself brought the document to Massachusetts, and it was the first time the names of the signers were revealed to the public, said Michael Comeau, executive director of the archives.

The Massachusetts Archives and Commonwealth Museum is inviting people to get to the root of what the Fourth of July is all about — by stopping by to look at the state’s authentic copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Included in those documents is a letter from George Washington directing troop movements and a document authorizing a Revolutionary War pension for a woman, who served in the war disguised as a man, Comeau said.

A warrant signed by Hancock and an itemized list of spirits and beverages from a July 4, 1809, state celebration will also be on display.

Another document of interest is a resolve from Hancock to the Massachusetts General Assembly dated July 4, 1776, Comeau said.

“He said, ‘We’ve declared independence, we need to make copies and announce this to the public,’ ” Comeau said.

Written by Thomas Jefferson, approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and signed on Aug. 2, 1776, the Declaration was a list of grievances against the king of England intended to justify the colonies’ separation from British rule. At the same time, it states the principles on which our government is now based. Abraham Lincoln once called it “a rebuke and a stumbling-block to tyranny and oppression.”

Because of the nice weather and special exhibition, the museum is expecting a good turnout Thursday, Comeau said.

The museum is at 220 Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. It will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and offers free admission and parking.

