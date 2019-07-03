‘Check engine’ light leads to a surprise: a groundhog

Elizabeth Corsetti brought her car in for a routine review after her check engine light turned on, said Joseph Hanna, a manager at Audy Auto Center in Dedham.

A groundhog was discovered under a car hood in Dedham on Tuesday, officials said.

There’s no word on whether he saw his shadow. But he definitely saw the air cleaner.

When Hanna opened the hood of the car, he noticed a groundhog hiding in the back. Dedham police Animal Control Officer Jayson Tracy came to the auto center to capture the groundhog so it could be released into the wild, Hanna said.

“He was really scared of people. He was terrified,” Hanna said.

Advertisement

It is rare to find an animal alive under the hood of a car.

“We’ve seen animals under cars, but usually they’re dead because of heat or movement of the car,” he said.

Hanna said Corsetti, the owner, was excited to see a groundhog in her car and took a lot of pictures.

(Dedham Police Department)

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.