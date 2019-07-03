Estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, missing mom of five, says he’s innocent

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five says he had nothing to do with her disappearance and urges the public to trust the criminal justice process.

Fotis Dulos told WNBC-TV in an interview in his Farmington home Tuesday that while he and Jennifer Dulos had their differences during their divorce and child custody case, he wished no harm upon her.

Jennifer Dulos. (New Canaan Police/Associated Press)

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the May 24 disappearance of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos.