Estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, missing mom of five, says he’s innocent

By Associated PressJuly 3, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Fotis Dulos speaks after making an appearance at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., last month. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Conn. Media/Associated press)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five says he had nothing to do with her disappearance and urges the public to trust the criminal justice process.

Fotis Dulos told WNBC-TV in an interview in his Farmington home Tuesday that while he and Jennifer Dulos had their differences during their divorce and child custody case, he wished no harm upon her.

Jennifer Dulos. (New Canaan Police/Associated Press)

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the May 24 disappearance of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

The couple’s five children have been staying with Jennifer Dulos’ mother in New York City.