Framingham man, 50, drowns in pond

“We’re not sure why he chose to swim where he swam,” Ruiz said.

The man was swimming in a secluded area of the pond away from the beach and lifeguards when he was found at 12:45 p.m., said Framingham Police Lieutenant Jorge Ruiz.

Waltham police, EMS, and fire responded to the scene and attempted to revive him, Ruiz said. The man was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, less than 500 feet from the pond, where he was pronounced dead, Ruiz said.

Learned Pond is about a mile-and-a-half from the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Ruiz declined to name the man until Waltham police notify his family. Ruiz did not know if the man knew how to swim.

“We discourage people from swimming away from beaches. We’re encouraging swimming at beaches where there are lifeguards, where it’s safer,” Ruiz said.

