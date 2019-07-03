Man dies after being struck by commuter rail train in Newton
A man in his 20s died after he was struck by a commuter rail train in Newton on Wednesday evening, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The man was struck by an outbound train on the Framingham Line on track two at the Newtonville commuter rail station around 5:15 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play is not suspected, according to Transit Police. No further information was immediately available Wednesday evening.
