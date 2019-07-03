Man injured, home damaged by illegal fireworks while building launching tubes in Taunton
Illegal fireworks injured a man and damaged a home in Taunton on Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from the state Department of Fire Services.
The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit were summoned to 344 Middleboro Ave. around 6:45 p.m. to assist Taunton police and firefighters, the department said in a statement.
At the home, there was “a large quantity of commercial grade fireworks” on the deck, and a resident had been building “wooden launching tube racks,” the department said.
The man lit one of the fireworks, causing other nearby fireworks to ignite and the ensuing fire to spread to the side of the home, according to the statement. He suffered minor injuries, officials said.
The State Police Bomb Squad removed the remaining fireworks from the home, its deck, and its yard for later disposal, and the Taunton Fire Department took the wooden tubes, the department said.
Taunton police will file charges in the incident, the department said.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey offered a warning to Massachusetts residents.
“The use of fireworks except by licensed professionals in Massachusetts is illegal because they are so dangerous,” Ostroskey said in the statement.
