Man injured, home damaged by illegal fireworks while building launching tubes in Taunton

Illegal fireworks injured a man and damaged a home in Taunton on Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from the state Department of Fire Services.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit were summoned to 344 Middleboro Ave. around 6:45 p.m. to assist Taunton police and firefighters, the department said in a statement.

At the home, there was “a large quantity of commercial grade fireworks” on the deck, and a resident had been building “wooden launching tube racks,” the department said.