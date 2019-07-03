300 marijuana plants seized during drug bust at home in Carver; 1 arrested

The homeowner of 5 Bisbee Dr. alerted police around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that his tenant was conducting an illegal marijuana growing operation out of the home.

Xiaofeng Mai, 41, of Ferncliff Avenue, North Providence, R.I., was charged with cultivating more than 12 marijuana plants, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, Carver police said in a statement. The tenant has not yet been arrested, Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily said.

More than 300 marijuana plants were seized and one man was arrested during a drug bust early Wednesday morning at a home in Carver, police said.

Carver police executed a search warrant around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and found that “the entire home had beeen converted from a domicile into a large scale grow operation,” police said.

“The house was not suitable for habitation,” Duphily said.

Mai then drove up to the residence and was arrested. Police believe he was conspiring with the tenant to run the operation, Duphily said.

Although marijuana is legal for personal use, it is still illegal to grow more than 12 plants without proper licensing from the Cannabis Control Commission, police said.

“Things have changed since the law was passed,” Duphily said. “But I think that this type of situation is original … they rented the house from somebody, destroyed it, and are using the guise of marijuana being legal to sell it to people without paying taxes, to people who are underage.”

Mai was released on bail and is set to be arraigned in Wareham District Court Wednesday, police said. No further information was immediately available.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.