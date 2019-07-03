2 men arrested on gun charges while headed to Encore casino ‘to win some money’

After police read the two men their rights, both allegedly denied any knowledge of the gun and said “they were on their way to the Encore Casino . . . to win some money,” according to a police report.

Officers arrested Raul Landaverde, 22, and Kirby Calixte, 26, in Charlestown around 11 p.m. after a traffic stop in the area of Alford and Dexter streets, police said. The intersection is right on the border of Boston and Everett, across the street from the Encore.

Two Somerville men were arrested on gun charges in Charlestown as they drove to the new Encore Boston Harbor casino late Tuesday night, about the same time two other men were arrested in an unrelated gun incident about 5 1/2 miles away in Roxbury, Boston police said Wednesday.

Two plainclothes officers patrolling in an unmarked cruiser were sitting at a Charlestown stoplight when they saw a white Infiniti that exceeded the 25-miles-per-hour speed limit such that the officers had to accelerate to more than 55 miles per hour to catch it, according to the incident report, which was obtained by the Globe.

As the Infiniti zoomed north, it allegedly failed to yield before it merged onto the Alford Street bridge over the Mystic River, according to the report.

Police pulled behind the Infiniti and turned on its flashing lights and siren, according to the report, and the Infiniti decelerated and gradually slowed to a stop on the other side of the Mystic.

After the Infiniti stopped, Landaverde, who allegedly was driving and initially reclining in his seat, allegedly lunged across the center console toward the front passenger area and just as quickly withdrew and sat straight up, looking back over his left shoulder toward the cruiser, according to the report.

Then Calixte, who was in the front passenger seat, allegedly bolted upright from a reclined position and leaned forward, then peered over his left shoulder and returned to his upright posture, according to the report.

The driver’s side window rolled down slowly as an officer approached to speak to Landaverde, and the officer saw that Landaverde was upright with his seatbelt on, even though his seat was fully reclined — a position that looked “awkward and unnatural,” according to the report.

Landaverde allegedly was breathing rapidly and appeared to be anxious as the officer approached, according to the report, and he gave the officer a “surprised look” as he silently handed over his license and registration.

Calixte, meanwhile, was rigid as “a statue,” according to the report, and shifted his eyes nervously as a second officer approached the Infiniti’s passenger side.

The officers called for backup and learned there was a “Be On the Lookout” for the Infiniti related to a June 16 incident in Malden in which it was allegedly involved in an exchange of gunfire with another vehicle after a party where a person was shot, according to the report.

Concerned that Landaverde could be armed, the officers ordered both men out of the vehicle and found a loaded .40-caliber Glock 23 pistol with a 30-round extended magazine inside the glove compartment, according to the report.

“The gun appeared recently and hastily positioned with the barrel facing in toward the engine and placed next to a bag of marijuana,” according to the report. The compartment also contained several more sealed bags of pot, a small digital scale, and several cellphones, according to the report.

Officers took Landaverde and Calixte into custody without incident.

Both men will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carryling a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said. Landaverde will also be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second and subsequent offense, police said.

They are set to appear in Charlestown District Court.

About the same time as the Charlestown arrests, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ildelfonso Velez, 18, of Attleboro, and Dimitri Thomas, 26, of Hyde Park, after a brief foot chase in the area of 18 Abbotsford St. in Roxbury, police said.

The officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation, police said, but as it slowed to a stop, the passenger in the front seat, Velez, allegedly jumped out and fled the scene “while clutching at the waist band area of his pants,” and the vehicle sped away, police said.

The officers stopped the cruiser and gave chase on foot down a nearby alley, watching as Velez allegedly dropped a .40-caliber Ruger P94 pistol on the ground, police said.

The officers caught up to Velez on Crawford Street and placed him in custody without incident, police said, and they were able to retrieve the Ruger.

Soon after, police said, backup arrived in the area and pulled the vehicle in which Velez had been a passenger over in the area of Homestead and Harold streets, in a section of Roxbury known as H-Block for its multiple streets beginning with that letter.

Thomas was driving and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He will be charged with failure to stop for a police officer, and Velez will be charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

The are set to appear in Roxbury District Court for arraignment.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.