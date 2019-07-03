9-month-old twins found near railroad tracks in Worcester
Nine-month-old male twins were found near railroad tracks in Worcester early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Police were dispatched to a Cambridge St. address for a welfare check at approximately 12:15 a.m., Worcester police said.
Railroad employees located the twins by themselves near Kansas St., police said. The employees called 911, and paramedics took the children to the hospital. The babies appeared to be unharmed.
Worcester police and the state’s Department of Children and Families are investigating. The children have been identified and are currently in DCF custody.
