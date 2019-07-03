Multi-vehicle crash on I-93 North in New Hampshire
A section of Interstate 93 North in New Hampshire is closed after a multi-vehicle crash and subsequent fire Wednesday morning, officials said.
The crash, which involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle, occurred at exit 23 in New Hampton at 11:08 a.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. No injuries were reported.
State Police said one lane of I-93 North is open, but traffic delays are expected.
“I’m sure with the traffic we’re experiencing today there’s going to be a backup there and traffic problems,” said State Police dispatcher Bruce Klinger.
Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.
Advertisement