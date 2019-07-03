18 people arrested in Boston during immigrant detention protest will not be prosecuted

Eighteen people arrested Tuesday evening while protesting immigrant detentions in Boston and nationwide will face no charges, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said Wednesday morning.

“All 18 individuals appeared this morning in Roxbury Municipal Court, where Suffolk prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi prior to arraignment in each of their cases. This filing formally ends prosecution in each case,” said Renee Nadeau Algarin, a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, in a statement.

A nolle prosequi is a legal notice that a prosecutor or plaintiff will not pursue a case.