18 people arrested in Boston during immigrant detention protest will not be prosecuted
Eighteen people arrested Tuesday evening while protesting immigrant detentions in Boston and nationwide will face no charges, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said Wednesday morning.
“All 18 individuals appeared this morning in Roxbury Municipal Court, where Suffolk prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi prior to arraignment in each of their cases. This filing formally ends prosecution in each case,” said Renee Nadeau Algarin, a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, in a statement.
A nolle prosequi is a legal notice that a prosecutor or plaintiff will not pursue a case.
The 18 were arrested after they locked arms outside the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay, where scores of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
The protest began about 4 p.m. at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Congress Street and then snaked through the city as about 1,000 Jewish activists and others marched through downtown, the Theater District, and the South End to the jail, at times blocking rush hour traffic.
