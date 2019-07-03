Pepperell man faces charges for selling fentanyl

A 25-year-old Pepperell man is facing charges of selling fentanyl, police said.

Joshua Christiansen was allegedly dealing fentanyl to another individual at 12:40 p.m. Friday in a parking lot near the Nashua River Rail Trail. Officers apprehended him at nearby Kemp’s Service Station after he fled on foot, Pepperell police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Christiansen is charged with distributing a Class A drug and resisting arrest, police said.