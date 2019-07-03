Pepperell man faces charges for selling fentanyl
A 25-year-old Pepperell man is facing charges of selling fentanyl, police said.
Joshua Christiansen was allegedly dealing fentanyl to another individual at 12:40 p.m. Friday in a parking lot near the Nashua River Rail Trail. Officers apprehended him at nearby Kemp’s Service Station after he fled on foot, Pepperell police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Christiansen is charged with distributing a Class A drug and resisting arrest, police said.
The rail trail is less than three miles from the New Hampshire border.
“We have zero tolerance for people distributing drugs in our town and will continue to investigate and apprehend those involved in that activity,” Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said in the statement.
