Small plane makes forced landing near Lawrence Municipal Airport

A small plane made a forced landing in a field near Lawrence Municipal Airport Wednesday night, according to an FAA official.

The landing occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in a field about a mile-and-a-half northeast of the airport, which is located in North Andover, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt in an e-mail.

Only the pilot was on board the Pipistrel Sinus aircraft and the FAA is investigating the incident, Breitenfeldt said.