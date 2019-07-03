Small plane makes forced landing near Lawrence Municipal Airport
A small plane made a forced landing in a field near Lawrence Municipal Airport Wednesday night, according to an FAA official.
The landing occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in a field about a mile-and-a-half northeast of the airport, which is located in North Andover, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt in an e-mail.
Only the pilot was on board the Pipistrel Sinus aircraft and the FAA is investigating the incident, Breitenfeldt said.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday night if the pilot suffered any injuries in the incident. Messages left with authorities in North Andover and Haverhill were not immediately returned.
