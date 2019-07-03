5 things to know about the RMV scandal

Launched in the wake of a horrific crash involving a Massachusetts driver in New Hampshire, a review of the procedures for handling communications from other states at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has come up with some stunning findings, and a crisis is mushrooming at the agency .

Other states were sending Massachusetts alerts that drivers with Massachusetts licenses had broken driving laws in their states, including for drunken driving and other serious infractions. But for at least 15 months, RMV workers stuffed them, apparently without reading them, into 53 mail bins inside a Quincy office building. The bins were discovered last Wednesday. Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack couldn’t say why workers stopped processing the alerts in March 2018. Industry experts and advocates are saying the case has highlighted weaknesses in the state and federal systems designed to keep unsafe drivers off the road.

How did this all come to light?

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old West Springfield truck driver faces seven counts of negligent homicide after allegedly crashing into a group of motorcycle riders, killing seven, last month in Randolph, N.H. The RMV should have terminated Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts commercial driver’s license. But it had failed to act on a notification from Connecticut after he was arrested there six weeks before the New Hampshire crash. The review was launched in response to Zhukovskyy’s case.

What was the impact of the paperwork snafu?

At least 540 drivers who should have had their Massachusetts licenses suspended for driving under the influence elsewhere were allowed to stay on the road. Those people’s licenses have now been suspended. Officials said they are still looking through other alerts sent from out of state that don’t involve alcohol, suggesting that still more people’s licenses could be suspended.

Could other cases have fallen through the cracks?

It’s possible that other notifications were missed, not just those that were piled up in the 53 bins. So state officials say they plan to dig through RMV archives to make sure nothing has been overlooked. Officials also plan to bring in an outside auditor to do an “end-to-end review” of processing out-of-state alerts. And they’re cross-referencing all 5.2 million of the state’s license holders with a federal database of motor vehicle infractions.

How much fallout has there been?

Erin Deveney, registrar of motor vehicles, resigned last week. Governor Charlie Baker called the RMV’s performance “completely unacceptable” and “a complete failure.” While the review continues into what happened, officials have raised the possibility of a host of state and federal probes. And a lawyer who has already sued Zhukovskyy and his trucking company says he is also planning legal action against the RMV.

