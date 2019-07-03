3-alarm fire breaks out at Waltham apartments

“I heard reports of a medical evaulation on one party, but I’m not sure if it’s precautionary or due to injuries or transport,” he said.

The Waltham Fire Department responded at 11:54 a.m. to a fire at 151 South St., said Waltham Fire Lieutenant Scott Perry.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in Waltham, officials said.

Perry said all people, including firefighters, were ordered out of the building due to concerns the building and roof were unstable. The fire was concentrated on the home’s upper floors, attic, and roof, he said.

“The bulk of the fire has been put out, but they’re still knocking down hot spots and making sure everything’s OK,” Perry said.

Advertisement

Firefighters are still trying to protect other buildings near the three-story wood-frame apartment building.

“Weather is always an issue, whether it’s cold or hot. Today’s obviously a hot day, so we take it into consideration whether firefighters can conduct [operations] safely and make sure they’re rehabbed and hydrated, which takes considerable manpower,” Perry said.

Fire officials do not yet know what caused the fire or where it started in the building, he said.

“The cause won’t be determined for quite a while,” Perry said.

The building is less than 250 feet away from Nipper Maher Park and under a half-mile from the Charles River.

The department advised people to stay away from South Street in the area between Charles Street and the Boston Children’s Hospital at Waltham, a roughly quarter-mile radius.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.