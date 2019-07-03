Three officers injured, Dorchester man arrested in Brockton car chase

Three officers were injured -- one of them seriously -- in a car chase in Brockton Wednesday evening that ended with the arrest of a Dorchester man, according to Brockton police.

Admilson Pereira, 19, was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota near James Edgar Playground on Dover Street when officers attempted to pull over the Dorchester resident at about 6 p.m., police said in a statement.

Pereira refused to stop and one cruiser followed him while another tried to stop the Toyota from the opposite direction, the statement said.