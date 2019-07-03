Three officers injured, Dorchester man arrested in Brockton car chase
Three officers were injured -- one of them seriously -- in a car chase in Brockton Wednesday evening that ended with the arrest of a Dorchester man, according to Brockton police.
Admilson Pereira, 19, was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota near James Edgar Playground on Dover Street when officers attempted to pull over the Dorchester resident at about 6 p.m., police said in a statement.
Pereira refused to stop and one cruiser followed him while another tried to stop the Toyota from the opposite direction, the statement said.
Pereira swerved the Toyota, which scraped the side of the oncoming police cruiser, police said. The two cruisers then collided on West Elm Street and Byron Avenue.
Pereira fled on foot, but an officer chased him down and place him under arrest, police said.
One of the injured officers was taken to a Boston hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, while the other two were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the statement.
Pereira faces charges including failure to stop for police, the reckless operation of a motor vehicle and the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com