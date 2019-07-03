What’s open, closed on July 4th in Massachusetts

Banks? Supermarkets? Liquor stores? Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed in Massachusetts on the Fourth of July .

Liquor stores: Open.

Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on Saturday schedule. Starting at 2 p.m., subway will run at hush-hour levels of service. All MBTA fares will be waived after 9:30 p.m. No service on the Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats. The Ride on a Saturday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Advertisement

Boston traffic rules: Meters not enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, Fenway, North End, South End, and Roxbury will be on their usual collection schedules. Collections in all other parts of the city will be delayed one day.