Wisdom from July Fourths past

“This notion that I can stand in Boston — in Boston, of all places. I’m a New Yorker . . . to be a person who is a part of American history from the standpoint of slavery, sharecropping, the great black migrations, school busing, Brown v. Board of Education, to actually be someone who might have his name in a history space that people will look at from this time on — I’m really overwhelmed,” he told the university publication.

Elmore told BU Today that while he has given countless talks and presentations, the July 4 oration “is definitely the most important speech I’ve ever given, or at least the most important platform I’ve ever had.”

The tradition dates back centuries: On the Fourth of July, a speaker chosen by the city rises in Faneuil Hall’s historic Great Hall to impart wisdom about the significance of the day. On Thursday, Kenneth Elmore, Boston University’s associate provost and dean of students, will do the honors.

To set the stage for Elmore’s talk, Metro Minute recounts the words of some previous speakers, who include presidents, educators, and even a famous chef (thank you, Julia Child).

Advertisement

John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, 1793:

“Americans! The voice of grateful freedom is a stranger to the language of adulation. While we wish these illustrious sages to be assured that the memory of their services is impressed upon all our hearts, in characters, indelible to the latest period of time, we trust that the most acceptable tribute of respect which can be offered to their virtues is found in the confidence of their countrymen.”

Horace Mann, known as the “father of American public education,” 1842:

“Two dangers then, equally fatal, impend over us: the danger of ignorance which does not know its duty, and the danger of vice which, knowing, contemns it. To ensure prosperity, the mass of the people must be both well informed, and upright; but it is obvious that one portion of them may be honest but ignorant, while the residue are educated but fraudful.”

Advertisement

Louis Brandeis, Supreme Court justice, 1915:

“America has believed that in differentiation, not in uniformity, lies the path of progress. It acted on this belief; it has advanced human happiness, and it has prospered. . . . It recognized racial equality as an essential of full human liberty and true brotherhood, and that it is the complement of democracy.”

Elma Lewis, arts educator and the founder of the Boston-based National Center of Afro-American Artists, 1975

“The new patriot has committed his energies not to further dreaming but rather to the realization of the early dream. He has promised in the words of the poet Langston Hughes to ‘let America be America again — the land that never has been yet — yet must be.’ ”

Craig Ferguson, Scottish-American television host, comedian, author, and actor, 2008:

“Sooner or later, America always does the right thing. Whatever mistakes we make along the way, we, The People, always correct them. We, The People, the citizens of the United States of America, are its voice. We are its soul. We are its expression. Our leaders are but servants to our voice.”

Thomas Menino, Boston mayor, 2013:

“It is my hope that days like the Fourth of July [inspire] people to do more to recall our freedom. I hope the seeds of freedom, liberty, justice and equality that were planted here take root everywhere.’’

Advertisement

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com