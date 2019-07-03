A woman and a man stabbed inside Worcester restaurant
A woman and a man who tried to help her were both stabbed inside a Worcester restaurant Wednesday night, and a suspect is in custody, police said.
The double stabbing occurred inside O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street, said Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesman, in an e-mail.
The alleged assailant, a man whose identity was not immediately released, first stabbed the woman, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, said Murtha.
Then, when a man intervened, coming to the woman’s aid, he was also stabbed. His injuries did not appear to be as serious as the woman’s, according to Murtha.
The attacker was subdued and arrested by police, said Murtha.
