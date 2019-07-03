A woman and a man stabbed inside Worcester restaurant

A woman and a man who tried to help her were both stabbed inside a Worcester restaurant Wednesday night, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The double stabbing occurred inside O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street, said Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesman, in an e-mail.

The alleged assailant, a man whose identity was not immediately released, first stabbed the woman, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, said Murtha.