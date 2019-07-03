Worcester police hunt for suspects in separate shootings that left one man dead, another wounded

Worcester police are looking for suspects in two separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and another wounded on Tuesday night, officials said.

Worcester Police found an 18-year-old male gunshot victim lying on the ground outside 59 Gage St. Tuesday at 10:23 p.m., said Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a spokesman for Worcester police. A large crowd gathered as officers delivered medical aid to the man, Murtha said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

In the second shooting, a 19-year old man was wounded after a dispute with another man near Lyons Street and Shrewsbury Street at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, Murtha said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.