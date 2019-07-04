Distracted driving leads to early-morning crash in Lincoln
A crash on Route 2 caused by distracted driving led to serious injuries and a severly damaged car at around 7 a.m. Thursday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
A 29-year-old man driver from Woburn was driving a 2014 Acura TSX sedan along Route 2 in Lincoln when he looked down at his phone before driving off the road and into trees. The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and there were no other passengers in the car, Procopio said.
Distracted driving leads to 1,000 crashes and nine deaths per day in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.