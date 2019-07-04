Distracted driving leads to early-morning crash in Lincoln

A crash on Route 2 caused by distracted driving led to serious injuries and a severly damaged car at around 7 a.m. Thursday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

A 29-year-old man driver from Woburn was driving a 2014 Acura TSX sedan along Route 2 in Lincoln when he looked down at his phone before driving off the road and into trees. The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and there were no other passengers in the car, Procopio said.