Fire onboard Virgin Atlantic flight forces emergency landing in Boston

“Smoke and flames appeared to be emanating from a passenger seat,” State Police said in a statement.

Virgin Atlantic flight 138 landed at around 8:55 p.m. after the pilot discovered a fire and smoke in the cockpit, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A small fire on board a Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport in Boston Thursday night, officials said.

The crew onboard the Airbus A330 extinguished the fire, the statement said. The 217 passengers were evacuated, and one passenger refused emergency medical services for a smoke-related complaint, State Police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have been caused when a phone charger ignited with a passenger seat, State Police said.

Virgin Atlantic said the plane was headed from John F. Kennedy International to London Heathrow.

In a statement, the airline said the crew “responded immediately” to the incident.

The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances.”

Passengers were put up in a local hotel while alternative flights were arranged for them, according to Virgin Atlantic.

